Starting December 8, E! is airing an eight-part docuseries about Mariah Carey . During one interview , she reassured us it wasn't going to be like Keeping Up With the Kardashians — and she's right. It looks even more outrageous."Is this a normal outfit to wear? I don't know, but I'm at home and this is what I wear," she says in a trailer shared by Mashable while lounging on pink and white pillows in a sequined corset.Another golden sound bite: "I don't know how to open a bottle of champagne."Between snubbing other celebrities bathing in diamonds , and naming an album Glitter, Mariah's pretty much the definition of a diva, and this show will make no effort to hide that."There is no typical day in Mimi’s life," she says. But we have a feeling every day will be full of glitter and drama.