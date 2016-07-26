Mariah Carey, diva extraordinaire, seems like she should be above all the sniping normal people sometimes resort to when the subject of the Kardashians comes up. Now that she's got her own E! docuseries, Mariah's World, set to come out, however, she's not shy about giving the famous clan just a little bit of side-eye.
During an interview for her cover story in Complex at Nobu Malibu, by some strange twist of fate, a scene of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was being filmed in a room next door. So when Carey described the style of her new show, writer Elena Bergeron noted that the singer glanced over at the Kardashian-filled room.
"Some of us talk about other people and what they do and la la la," she said. "But I’m not that person."
That's not to say that Mariah's World won't feature personal moments as it follows Mimi's preparations for her European tour and her wedding to billionaire James Packer.
"I’ve become more comfortable with it," she said of the reality TV format. "In the beginning I was like, ‘Fine, we can document the tour, we can show what’s happening behind the scenes, with the singers, the dancers, the this, the that. You can see me when I’m on stage, I’ll talk — blah blah blah.’ But what I started to realize is that my best moments are off the cuff.”
Anyone who's watched her 2002 MTV Cribs episode can tell you that much.
