Mariah Carey's Hair Is Full Of Secrets

The trailer for Mariah Carey's upcoming docu-series, Mariah’s World, has arrived. And Ms. Carey would like you to know that you know absolutely nothing about her. Or you didn't, until her secret life was revealed in this clip.
So what will you learn about Carey's life from the series (or at least from the trailer) that the singer had previously kept behind closed (locked and padlocked) doors? According to her own voice-over, Carey's life "has not been a fairy tale." Her fans are "unparalleled." She's just "like anyone else." And much like anyone else, she will not be seen in fluorescent lighting without sunglasses.
Mariah's World will air on E! in eight parts. The premiere date has not yet been announced. Head over to E! to get a taste of what's to come.
