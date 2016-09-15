Starting December 8, E! is airing an eight-part docuseries about Mariah Carey. During one interview, she reassured us it wasn't going to be like Keeping Up With the Kardashians — and she's right. It looks even more outrageous.
"Is this a normal outfit to wear? I don't know, but I'm at home and this is what I wear," she says in a trailer shared by Mashable while lounging on pink and white pillows in a sequinned corset.
Another golden sound bite: "I don't know how to open a bottle of champagne."
Between snubbing other celebrities, bathing in diamonds, and naming an album Glitter, Mariah's pretty much the definition of a diva, and this show will make no effort to hide that.
"There is no typical day in Mimi’s life," she says. But we have a feeling every day will be full of glitter and drama.
