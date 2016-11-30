Here at Refinery29, we don't really believe in "good taste." Everyone on our team has different taste, and no one has better or worse taste than someone else. Some of us can't stop talking about the music and colors in Nocturnal Animals, while others thought it was a pointlessly vain exercise in egomania. Neither party is wrong. Some of us stay up on Monday nights, waiting for the latest Decoding Westworld podcast, while others binge Rob & Chyna. Neither party is having more fun than the other. You get the idea.That's why we decided to pull together all of the movies, TV shows, albums, books, and pop culture moments we're most excited for in December. Our selections are eclectic, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a theme or collective fabric. For the most part, each of our picks is highly personal and subjective, just like our preferred mode of consuming pop culture. If a piece of art, a line from a book, or a new TV character entertains us, then we call it entertainment. And this is the wide array of things that will entertain us all month long.Enjoy, and feel free to add your own in the comments!