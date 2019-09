The modest-fashion market continues to expand, albeit gradually. Mass-market retailers have gotten in on the action, producing the likes of Mango's Ramadan collection and Uniqlo's ongoing collab with modest-fashion blogger Hana Tajima. Even luxury brands such as Dolce & Gabbana are (more slowly) wising up to this underserved customer base. But when it comes to modest clothing intended for sweatier pursuits, while there are some startup brands , there's still a lot to be desired. Asiya, a forthcoming line of sportswear hijabs, is hoping to change that.The idea was birthed at a community center in Minneapolis, where one of Asiya's cofounders, Fatimah Hussein, has worked for the past decade on getting local Muslim girls involved with sports."As the girls gained self-confidence and a love of sports, they wanted athletic uniforms that let them be active while upholding their religious and cultural beliefs," Hussein's cofounder, marketer and MBA student Jamie Glover, told Refinery29 of the line's impetus. Hussein worked with the University of Minnesota in 2015 on prototype uniforms for the community center's Muslim girls to wear. A Kickstarter campaign for activewear hijabs soon followed, with the intention of bringing modest sportswear far beyond Minnesota."Our mission is to enable physical activity and sports participation among Muslim girls and women," Glover said. "We believe that clothing can represent your beliefs and who you are as a person, and that clothing should enable your endeavors — not be a barrier."