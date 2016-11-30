29 New Takes On Taylor Swift That You've NEVER Heard Before

It's been over two years since Taylor Swift's 1989 dropped. That's a long time for devoted Swifties to be without new music.
Fortunately, artists across genres have been putting their own spin on Swift tracks to fill that void. YouTube is full of pop-punk Swift covers if you're feeling angsty. Some of her BFFs have performed her songs on stage (texting her permission beforehand, I'm sure). There are Swift-adjacent tunes to dance to, relax to, and run to. There's even a metal retooling of "Bad Blood."
Click through for enough new takes on Swift to hold you over until her next album. It might even distract you from the Taylor-Drake collab rumors.
