7 Times Britney Spears Took A Pic Upside Down (That She Forgot About)

If there's one thing that is certain in this world, it's that Britney Spears' Instagram page is a treasure trove of truly incredible content. Whether she's touching on viral trends (her song "Slumber Party" was pretty much made for the Mannequin Challenge, amirite?) or sharing sweet moments with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, Spears has really taken the reins on her social media accounts in the past few years. It's a welcome change for the beloved pop star, who rarely gives interviews anymore.
Her latest 'gram, though, is totally hilarious, mainly because Spears is being self-deprecating in the way only she can be. She posted a #TBT photo (yes, I know it's Monday, but Britney can do what she wants!) that dates all the way back to 2003. While the photo is typical of the time (Britney was known for her coquettish photo shoots back in the day), it's her caption that is most hilarious. Apparently, her friends just sent her the 2003 Rolling Stone outtake, and she finds the belly-baring shot "weird."
Why's that, you may ask? Well, according to Spears, she "realized it’s one of the only pictures I’ve ever taken upside down!"
Oh, Brit Brit! While that comment on its own is amazing, she also failed to acknowledge that she's the reigning queen of yoga poses and is certainly no stranger to posing topsy-turvy. We've gathered together all the times Spears took an upside down photo on Instagram. She may have forgotten, but we definitely haven't.
Never change, girl.
Her latest 'gram, though, is totally hilarious, mainly because Spears is being self-deprecating in the way only she can be. She posted a #TBT photo (yes, I know it's Monday, but Britney can do what she wants!) that dates all the way back to 2003. While the photo is typical of the time (Britney was known for her coquettish photo shoots back in the day), it's her caption that is most hilarious. Apparently, her friends just sent her the 2003 Rolling Stone outtake, and she finds the belly-baring shot "weird."
Why's that, you may ask? Well, according to Spears, she "realized it’s one of the only pictures I’ve ever taken upside down!"
Oh, Brit Brit! While that comment on its own is amazing, she also failed to acknowledge that she's the reigning queen of yoga poses and is certainly no stranger to posing topsy-turvy. We've gathered together all the times Spears took an upside down photo on Instagram. She may have forgotten, but we definitely haven't.
Never change, girl.