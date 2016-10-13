Britney Spears Had A Haircut Date With Her Son & It's Too Cute For Words

If you follow Britney Spears on Instagram, you know that her sons are her life, and the feeling is mutual. Hey, if Britney Spears was your mom, you'd probably want to do everything with her as well.
That's why it makes total sense that Spears and her son both got haircuts together and documented them on Instagram. The 34-year-old posted a photo of her freshly trimmed locks to social media before following it up with a photo of her son's new look as well.
"My new haircut wheeeee," the singer captioned the first photo, followed by the appropriate emojis. While the style isn't radically different from what she had before, it's a nice way to freshen up for the new season.
Her son's haircut, however, is a little bit different. Taking after his fashionista mother, he's gone for something edgier, fitting right in with the boy bands of Britney's day. "My son looks so handsome with his new haircut," the proud mother captioned the photo. Flawless selfies clearly run in the family.
