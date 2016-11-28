It’s been more than five years, and the world is still fawning over Kate Middleton’s wedding dress. Her modestly cut, fit-for-a-princess ball gown inspired countless copies for brides who couldn’t spring for a custom Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen design. (The iconic dress even spawned a lawsuit, five years after the big occasion.) Even though the Duchess of Cambridge’s lace-adorned look is pretty timeless, next year will bring some new royal wedding-dress inspo. Luckily, the Duchess' younger sister, Pippa, is prepping to walk the aisle, and we just got our first clue as to what (and who) she’ll be wearing.
Earlier this month, Giles Deacon was spotted arriving at the bride-to-be's London home. The British fashion designer was armed with several garment bags, which might've been filled with some dress options for the big day. The duo was joined by Middleton’s mother, Carole, which makes for a pretty convincing argument that this was no casual shopping pit stop. And based on our highly scientific Say Yes to the Dress knowledge, given Pippa's July wedding date, this is, theoretically, prime wedding-dress-shopping time.
Alas, we probably won't catch a glimpse of the actual gown until her big day. But based on what we know about Deacon, it’s bound to be a jaw-dropping moment. He’s dressed stars like Kate Hudson and Cate Blanchett for the red carpet, and we got a peek at his wedding aesthetic thanks to the look he created for lingerie model Abbey Clancy. We’re predicting a modest neckline, perhaps à la Kerry Washington’s Django Unchained premiere look, plus the sort of intricate detailing we saw on Dianna Agron’s Golden Globes gown.
One thing’s for sure: If we’ve learned anything about Pippa, it's that her dress will be required to accentuate her well-chronicled assets. Besides, since she’s not technically a royal, Pippa doesn't really have to follow the traditional modesty protocol. Now all we can do is wait, alongside fiancé James Matthews (and the rest of the world), to see if Deacon will end up being one of 2017's most in-demand (and, inevitably, copied) wedding-dress designers.
