This Model Wrote Extremely Real Instagram Captions To Prove Nobody's Perfect

When we see models strutting on runways and living it up on their Instagram accounts, they tend to look enviably impeccable. But the appearance of perfection in photos is, more often than not, just a veneer. To show what's really going on behind the surface, London-based model Jazz Egger changed the captions of her Instagram photos to reflect the far less glamorous aspects of her job and her life.Her descriptions, accompanied by the hashtag #truthbehindthisshot , describe the criticism she faces at work. The revealing commentary also delves into her body insecurities and the enormous amount of effort that goes into crafting her image."My agency told me on that day that my hips were way too wide and that I needed to lose weight in order to have a chance at London Fashion Week," she captioned a shot of herself in lacy underwear. "I already was underweight so I decided to not lose any weight. I still got confirmed for LFW."