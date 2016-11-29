This Model Wrote Extremely Real Instagram Captions To Prove Nobody's Perfect

photoshop lvl 7000 / sorry @robertsakowski for destroying your wonderful work xx (#truthbehindthisshot my agency told me on that day that my hips were way too wide and that I needed to lose weight in order to have a chance at London Fashion Week. I already was underweight so I decided to not lose any weight. I still got confirmed for LFW.)

