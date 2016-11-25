'Tis the season for doing all of your holiday shopping in a single afternoon without ever leaving the house. In other words, Cyber Monday 2016 is right around the corner. Holiday shopping budgets, rejoice!
Amazon has announced that throughout the week of Cyber Monday, it's rolling out more than 75,000 deals on apparel, electronics, books, and other merchandise to suit practically anyone on your gift list — pets included.
Okay, shoppers. Let's get in formation.
Bypass sticker shock and snap up big-ticket items at Cyber Monday prices, such as Amazon Fire TVs for $74.99, Sonos PLAY wireless speakers for $149, and HP wireless photo printers for $49.99.
Know anyone who hates vacuuming? iRobot Roombas will be $99 off.
Hate walking? Treat yo'self (or a loved one) to a Segway at 40% off.
No need to sweat the smaller items, either. For Lin-Manuel Miranda fans, Hamilton: The Revolution will be 25% off. Select video game titles, including Bioshock: The Collection will be anywhere from 33-50% off. For choosier folks on your list, select Anytime Gift Cards are $5 off.
Once you've made your list, let Amazon check it twice. Its Watch a Deal feature will send an alert when an item's price drops. So far, the most-watched item of the holidays is a Mermaid Tail Blanket, which comes in a rainbow of color options, so you can snap up coordinating fins for your whole squad.
In the meantime, pop over to Amazon Video. It's offering discounts on tons of TV shows and movies, which you'll be binging in all of the free time you've just gifted yourself.
