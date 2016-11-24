Just in time for the holidays, Hilary Duff made a major hair change. She shared an Instagram showing off her new asset: bangs. (She captioned it, "Bang, bang," for effect). The dreamy, backlit Insta shows that she's still got her blonde locks, but has added some long bangs to mix up her signature look. The vibe is very peace and love from Laurel Canyon. Perhaps this a late '70s/early '80s look was inspired by Mandy Moore's look on This Is Us? Either way, it's giving us major Carly Simon feels — and that's a very good thing.
Recently, we've seen Jenna Dewan Tatum and Lucy Hale opt for fake bangs to test-drive the style for a night. No word on if that's what Duff is up to, but we do hope she keeps them. Just compare her new look to her old style in this family holiday shot!
