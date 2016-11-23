This Muslim Fashion Blogger Is Launching Subscription Boxes

The subscription-box model has been applied to all sorts of items, like Birchbox's makeup-packed parcels, various meal delivery services, Kate Hudson-approved workout gear, and even weed. But here's a variation we haven't yet seen: This week, the fashion site Muslim Girl is launching a monthly subscription box service that's tailored to Muslim women.
Each monthly box will have a different theme, and will be packed with a scarf that can, if desired, be used as a hijab, plus various cosmetics and some wild-card items. "We want to bridge the gap between brands and Muslim women, and actually serve the real needs and lifestyles of Muslim women in today's world," Muslim Girl's founder and editor-in-chief, Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, told Refinery29.
The service also aims to truly address the needs and interests of the modern Muslim woman. "We've seen brands attempt to access the buying power of our unique demographic while doing nothing to empower or engage us, especially in today's sociopolitical climate. We want to cater to Muslim women's diverse lifestyle without stripping away our identity," she explained. "We also want to use products to answer to those issues and equip Muslim women with what they need to replenish and rise up."
The first box has a "Post-Election Care Package" theme, aimed at helping Muslim Girl's fanbase deal with the current cultural climate (and ward off hate crimes targeting the Muslim community), and it comes complete with pepper spray and a copy of the site's Crisis Safety Manual for Muslim Women. The first 25 subscribers will also get a copy of Al-Khatahtbeh's recently-published book, Muslim Girl: A Coming of Age.
The ultra-timely theme for the debut box is "a response to the whiplash that many of us are still feeling from this month's elections, and the proceeding escalation of hate crimes and public harassment targeting Muslim women over the past couple of weeks," Al-Khatahtbeh said. "We want our subscription box to be prepackaged self-care: a monthly reminder to hit pause, breathe, and take care of yourself, first and foremost." It'll be available come Black Friday.
Al-Khatahtbeh also hopes the boxes will provide a sense of discovery, too. "Our box will elevate the major brand names that are doing a great job of servicing Muslim women, alongside Muslim small businesses that are awesome but that people may not have heard of yet," she told Refinery29.
She expects subscribers to span both Muslim and non-Muslim women, given the site's readership. "I can see non-Muslims buying the care package to support and acquaint themselves with Muslim small businesses, and even purchasing it as a gift for the Muslim women in their lives as a token of love and solidarity," Al-Khatahtbeh explained to us.
The service will cost $20 per box, so click on over here come Friday to order a subscription.
