Where Did Tila Tequila Come From?

Tila Tequila's behavior continues to shock the world — but how did it all begin?
The television personality joined the alt-right conference on November 19 in Washington, D.C. where she exhibited troubling behavior. (As if attending an event where the head speaker was white nationalist Richard Spencer isn't disturbing enough.) As reported by Billboard, an attendee snapped a photo of Tequila posing in a "Sieg Hitler" salute, which was then shared to Twitter. Tequila's Twitter account has since been suspended.
This isn't the first time that Twitter has revealed Tequila's white supremacist beliefs. (Never mind the fact that Tequila herself was reportedly born in Singapore and is of Vietnamese descent.) Before the suspension, Tequila had fired hateful tweets to celebrities like Sarah Silverman and Jennifer Lopez. She's frequently shared shocking, racist opinions online. Now that Tequila's actions have left the internet and are now happening in the real world, it's worth wondering... how did she get here?
We may never know, but we can trace her trajectory. Here's where Tequila came from, and the controversies that have followed her into 2016.
