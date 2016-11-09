Tila Tequila Just Tweeted The Grossest Message To Sarah Silverman

Tila Tequila is back at it again with the gross anti-Semitism.
When Sarah Silverman tweeted a response to Trump's election, Tequila had a pretty deplorable response. "Go back to Israel!" the 35-year-old tweeted.
Tequila's anti-Semitism isn't entirely surprising. And she has targeted Silverman in the past: In June 2016, Tequila tweeted that "[Silverman] and her people killed [Jesus]." The reality TV personality also used the neo-Nazi echo symbol, which is how many neo-Nazis identify Jewish users online, according to The Jerusalem Post.
We should at least tell @SarahKSilverman since her and her (((People))) killed him. So glad I'm not on THAT team! https://t.co/JZ9c003r3h— Tila Tequila (@AngelTilaLove) June 20, 2016
Tequila's words are also in line with sentiments expressed by the Trump campaign, which at times relied on overt anti-Semitic imagery. In July, the president-elect tweeted an anti-Hillary Clinton meme that reportedly originated on a white supremacist message board.
In the words of the prophet Joanne the Scammer: "That's over, it's canceled." Sorry, Tila Tequila but try your trolling on someone else.
All I ever say anymore is "that's over, it's cancelled" and I think that's just the motto for this entire year— Cate (@catiefedullo) November 5, 2016
