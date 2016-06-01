Tila Tequila has gotten in some trouble in the past for her absurd and offensive tweets. But on June 1, she really crossed the line when she tried to throw major shade at Jennifer Lopez. It did not work out in Tila's favor. Word to the wise: Do not mess with Jenny from the block.
Or, if you do still choose to, then at least get your facts straight.
The team at Buzzfeed broke the story when they noticed that Tila had tweeted a particularly racist, rude, and factually incorrect tweet about Lopez on May 30.
The tweet, below, read, "I don"t really see anything great about @JLo She's just a Mexican with money."
And now, upon further inspection, one would notice that Tila's entire Twitter page has been deleted.
That's what you get, Tila.
It's unclear if she deleted the account herself, if it got hacked, or if Twitter took it down.
Regardless, as Buzzfeed points out, Tila's whole statement is problematic — for a few reasons.
First of all, why is there totally incorrect punctuation being used? Does she not realize the difference between a quotation mark and an apostrophe? Second of all, Lopez is of Puerto Rican descent, not Mexican. Plus, she was born and raised in the United States. Third, she's pretty much a triple threat with singing, acting, and dancing.
And last, Lopez has a ravenous fan base, one that rivals Beyoncé's Beyhive — and might be the reason why Tila's Twitter account has straight-up disappeared.
