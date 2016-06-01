

Regardless, as Buzzfeed points out, Tila's whole statement is problematic — for a few reasons.



First of all, why is there totally incorrect punctuation being used? Does she not realize the difference between a quotation mark and an apostrophe? Second of all, Lopez is of Puerto Rican descent, not Mexican. Plus, she was born and raised in the United States. Third, she's pretty much a triple threat with singing, acting, and dancing.



And last, Lopez has a ravenous fan base, one that rivals Beyoncé's Beyhive — and might be the reason why Tila's Twitter account has straight-up disappeared.