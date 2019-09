Tila Tequila has gotten in some trouble in the past for her absurd and offensive tweets . But on June 1, she really crossed the line when she tried to throw major shade at Jennifer Lopez. It did not work out in Tila's favor. Word to the wise: Do not mess with Jenny from the block.Or, if you do still choose to, then at least get your facts straight.The team at Buzzfeed broke the story when they noticed that Tila had tweeted a particularly racist, rude, and factually incorrect tweet about Lopez on May 30.The tweet, below, read, "I don"t really see anything great about @JLo She's just a Mexican with money."