Unlike Elsa, Donald Trump is not willing to let it go.
After being accused of publishing an anti-Semitic image on Twitter last weekend, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee has defended his post, using a Disney Frozen doll book to bolster his argument.
After being accused of publishing an anti-Semitic image on Twitter last weekend, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee has defended his post, using a Disney Frozen doll book to bolster his argument.
Trump's Anti-Semitic Hillary Meme Was Created By White Supremacists https://t.co/UYd8gMZJlp pic.twitter.com/k6cLrjzwpj— Gothamist (@Gothamist) July 3, 2016
The original tweet, which read, “Crooked Hillary is the most corrupt candidate ever,” featured a pile of cash and what was widely regarded as the Star of David. It drew criticism for not only exploiting offensive Jewish stereotypes — but also because the meme is believed to have originated from a white supremacist message board. The Trump campaign deleted the original post a couple of hours later and substituted the six-pointed star with a circle.
The Trump camp has given no explanation as to where the image originated.
In a statement on Monday, Trump blamed the media for the controversy and the Clinton campaign for “trying to divert attention from the dishonest behavior of herself and her husband.”
“These false attacks by Hillary Clinton trying to link the Star of David with a basic star, often used by sheriffs who deal with criminals and criminal behavior, (showing an inscription that says, 'Crooked Hillary is the most corrupt candidate ever') with anti-Semitism is ridiculous,” he said.
He also defended the star on his Twitter account, saying it was a "Sheriff's Star."
Speaking to a rally in Cincinnati yesterday, Trump defiantly said he regretted deleting the image in question. He added that people who believe the tweet had anti-Semitic imagery were the ones "racially profiling."
This wasn't the first time Trump was criticized for actions and comments related to anti-Semitism and white supremacism. Last January, the candidate retweeted a picture from an account called @WhiteGenocideTM. According to CNN, the profile names the location as "Jewmerica," includes a picture of the founder of the American Nazi Party, George Lincoln Rockwell, and links out to a pro-Adolf Hitler documentary.
In late February, Trump also failed to instantly distance himself from the endorsement of David Duke, a former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard, saying he "didn't know anything about him." But as The Washington Post reported, Trump had a history of talking about Duke dating back to 1991, when the white supremacist ran for governor of Louisiana.
And just in May, Trump said he had "no message" for his fans after some of them sent anti-Semitic death threats to journalist Julia Ioffe for her GQ profile of his wife Melania.
It's unclear where the Trump campaign will go next with this issue. But the Clinton campaign has already responded to the Frozen coloring book tweet in the same vein as the infamous "delete your account" tweet last month.
Do you want to build a strawman? https://t.co/AoeNTJOGpo— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 7, 2016
