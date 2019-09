"He railed against Jews and, with a smile, quoted Nazi propaganda in the original German," the New York Times writes of his speech. "America, he said, belonged to white people, whom he called the 'children of the sun,' a race of conquerors and creators who had been marginalized but now, in the era of President-elect Donald J. Trump, were 'awakening to their own identity.' As he finished, several audience members had their arms outstretched in a Nazi salute. When Mr. Spencer, or perhaps another person standing near him at the front of the room — it was not clear who — shouted, 'Heil the people! Heil victory,' the room shouted it back.""Hail Trump, hail our people, hail victory," is what the Atlantic says people shouted. We offer no comment on their alternative spelling.Protesters attempted to storm the afterparty, held at a restaurant that has since apologized and said they didn't know what event they were hosting. The restaurant has since donated their $10,000 profit to the Anti-Defamation League.Here's Tila Tequila doing a Nazi salute at the reception.