25 Years After Beauty & The Beast, We Still Want To Be Belle

No matter how many celebs or influencers flood our Instagram feeds, one thing will always be our OG beauty inspiration: Beauty and the Beast. Specifically, Princess Belle. So, given that today is the 25th anniversary of the classic Disney movie, we wanted to reminisce on all the things that made her the beauty icon she has remained for a quarter century.
First, that hair. Belle had barrel curls with major volume, usually pinned in a low-slung pony — a style that's just as relevant, if not more so, today. Her skin, of course, was perfectly flushed and flawless. But no matter if she was waltzing around the ballroom with Beast or hanging out with Lumière and Cogsworth, her luscious strands were always a subject of envy. And to this day, we're still looking to re-create it.
And it's not just us: Windswept and romantic hair was all over the runways this season. In honor of the film's birthday, we've rounded up our favorite looks that remind us why we loved it in the first place.
First, that hair. Belle had barrel curls with major volume, usually pinned in a low-slung pony — a style that's just as relevant, if not more so, today. Her skin, of course, was perfectly flushed and flawless. But no matter if she was waltzing around the ballroom with Beast or hanging out with Lumière and Cogsworth, her luscious strands were always a subject of envy. And to this day, we're still looking to re-create it.
And it's not just us: Windswept and romantic hair was all over the runways this season. In honor of the film's birthday, we've rounded up our favorite looks that remind us why we loved it in the first place.