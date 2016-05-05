The '80s scarred us in myriad ways — from the colorful taffeta to the over-lined lips. But one fashion trend reached such epic proportions during that time that we haven't really recovered since. That trend, of course, was big hair. We mean BIG hair. Once we hit the '90s, runway strands fell more or less flat. (Thanks, Kate Moss.) And they pretty much stayed that way, save for occasional woke-up-like-this waves — until now.
This past season, hairstylists reached for volumizing sprays, mousses, and round brushes, working massive body back into strands. Whether it was bouncy blowouts, high-octane curls, or fluffy pigtails, one thing was for certain: the bigger, the better.
While we're digging the move to mega-volume — which looks great on all hair types — it can be a tricky minx to master. So we tapped the master of big hair — legendary stylist Orlando Pita — for help. Using his new product line, he created a handful of looks that show just how versatile and flattering big hair can be. Whether you want to try this style for every day, or you plan on pulling it out for a special occasion, there's a gorgeous 'do in here for you. This ain't your mama's '80s perm.
