With tons of cult-level seasonal collections hitting the web now — from Kylie Jenner's massive holiday launch to Lush's adorable buys — it's difficult to consider, or even fathom, yet another festive beauty line that should be on your radar. After all, there are so many sparkly things emerging from the Kylie Cosmetics store — why pay attention to anything else, right? Wrong, because in this case, the "anything else" is really awesome.
Enter: the 2016 Topshop holiday collection. Yes, the U.K.-based, clothing-first brand has all the products your face desires, thanks to a limited-edition holiday edit. Plus, with 15 products that are under $40 each, the collection is festive and budget-friendly. And for your holiday-gifting delight, every product is cloaked in shiny, gold packaging.
Ahead, find every glittery piece in the collection. Gift them to your beauty-obsessed friends, or buy them for yourself. It's the holidays, my friends — so bring on the shiny things!
