Kim Kardashian has made a conscious decision to stay out of the spotlight since the Paris robbery, appearing in public only briefly and staying off social media. But tonight she'll be back on the red carpet for one special reason — this evening's event is honoring her dad.
Kardashian will appear at this year's Angel Ball in New York City, according to Us Weekly. Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, the organization running the ball, will honor Robert Kardashian this evening. Kim's father died of esophageal cancer 13 years ago.
Kim will be joined several family members, including Kris Jenner, Khloé, and Kourtney at the event. There are still some conflicting reports, however, about whether Kim will step back into the public eye by attending the gala. Kim was taken off the guest list in October, her representative confirmed to Us Weekly, but she appears to have got on a private jet out of Los Angeles this morning, according to TMZ.
It has seemed like the mother of two has been very slowly returning to her life before the robbery this month. Though she's still refrained from posting on social media, she's been actively following more users. Maybe tonight will jump-start the next chapter of her public life.
