If you've ever been on a flight that landed before you could check-in at your hotel, you know the struggle of staying awake amid jet lag. If you were traveling to attend an important event, you surely know the struggle of looking fresh, awake, and presentable after a long flight.
Fortunately, a new app has set out to help out travelers with these dilemmas. Recharge will tell you which hotels are near you and let you book a room to nap, shower, or just get yourself together. You can book a room through the app and just head to the front desk.
You can use Recharge for pretty much anything that requires a moment in private. One user said in a testimonial that they used it to make a phone call. "Spend half an hour relaxing and get your whole self back. It's magical," another wrote.
It's currently available in San Francisco, with hotels including the Hyatt Regency and the Stanford Court Hotel on board. So if you're headed to the City by the Bay for the holidays, this might be a good time to download it.
For more details, click ahead.
Fortunately, a new app has set out to help out travelers with these dilemmas. Recharge will tell you which hotels are near you and let you book a room to nap, shower, or just get yourself together. You can book a room through the app and just head to the front desk.
You can use Recharge for pretty much anything that requires a moment in private. One user said in a testimonial that they used it to make a phone call. "Spend half an hour relaxing and get your whole self back. It's magical," another wrote.
It's currently available in San Francisco, with hotels including the Hyatt Regency and the Stanford Court Hotel on board. So if you're headed to the City by the Bay for the holidays, this might be a good time to download it.
For more details, click ahead.