10 Brilliant Hacks For Combatting Jet Lag

You know the feeling: You step off the plane in a new place that you can’t wait to explore, but all you can manage to do is crawl up and take a nap. Jet lag, simply defined by sleep specialist Dr. Robert S. Rosenberg, is when your internal biological clock is out of step with the local clock in a new time zone. We’re all too familiar with the symptoms: fatigue, anxiety, insomnia, irritability, and digestive upset.
Whether you're adjusting to the time zone in a new place, or trying to get back into a normal groove back at home, there’s nothing worse than feeling perpetually sluggish and disordered. Ahead, we've compiled 10 easy hacks from the travel pros to help you combat jet lag and get you back on your feet in no time.
Whether you're adjusting to the time zone in a new place, or trying to get back into a normal groove back at home, there’s nothing worse than feeling perpetually sluggish and disordered. Ahead, we've compiled 10 easy hacks from the travel pros to help you combat jet lag and get you back on your feet in no time.