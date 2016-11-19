MAC's Limited-Edition Black Friday Kit Is Dark & Vampy

If the gothic, vampy look of our favorite anti-pop star and recent birthday girl, Lorde, ranks high among your most-admired beauty looks, we have some happy holiday-shopping news for you. PopSugar reports that MAC is launching a limited-edition Black Friday kit featuring everything you need to go just the right amount of goth.
Called the MAC Black Plum Friday Virtual Kit, the get-it-while-you-can collection will include a deep plum lip gloss, lip pencil, and gel eyeliner. The set will retail for $35 on maccosmetics.com beginning on Black Friday. Oh, and you can even get free shipping with code MACEXP. Use it in good health!
If you're too busy nursing a turkey hangover (or, let's be honest, binge-watching the new Gilmore Girls) on the day after Thanksgiving to brave the Black Friday sales in person, that's just fine. You can still secure yourself — or your beauty-obsessed friends — everything you need to achieve the ultimate grown-up goth look from the comfort of your computer.
Click ahead for your first look at the fantastically vampy products in question. And then, maybe start planning your holiday-party ensembles to match. Just an idea.
