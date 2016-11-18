Top Beauty Bloggers Share What They're Gifting This Holiday Season

Shopping for someone who's beauty obsessed? Yes, a gift card to Sephora, Ulta, or any other megastore will wow, but we challenge you to opt for something they're dying to get their hands on, instead. Plus, it's so much more fun to open, right?



Luckily, you don't have to cull through the seemingly endless gift section or brave the mall in person for the best gifts around. Instead, simply rely on recommendations from people who know the business, inside and out. If you're shopping for a beauty-obsessed person, who better to turn to than a beauty-obsessed blogger?



That's right. We asked top beauty bloggers to spill just what they were gifting their besties this year. From lust-inducing eyeshadow sets to the most versatile skin-care staples one could receive, these are the gifts that belong on any wish list. Or simply pass this list along to your besties — because you'll probably want all the lippies, eyeshadows, and travel sets for yourself, too.



Here's to giving, and receiving, the raddest beauty buys around...