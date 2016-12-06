Drugstore beauty sections can be just as plentiful as the aisles of Sephora. And whether or not you’re a splurge snob, it’s hard to resist the quality products at the corner shop that stocks your toilet paper. Even if you’re not trying to stick to a budget, there are plenty of cheap options that beat the pricey ones. But how to know which ones are worth picking up and testing?
Friend recommendations are cool; celebrity endorsements (especially non-sponsored ones) are nice. But supermodels, those magical creatures with smooth skin who spend all day on set in a million different foundations, hairsprays, and lipsticks? They really know what's up. And they all seem to have a favorite for us to try. Click ahead to see models’ go-to picks, then get ready to save big.