Yes, You Can Buy Sex Toys On Cyber Monday — Here Are The Best Deals

Cyber Monday heralds the start of the holiday shopping season, which, for some people, represents chaos and stress. So, amid your deal-hunting, why not buy something that's actually designed to help you relax? We're talking about the ultimate "treat yourself" item: sex toys.
Whether you're looking for a gift for your partner or you just want to splurge on yourself, your purchase will be all the sweeter with that 20% off code. And don't forget that sex toys can make fantastic (and often unexpected) presents for friends, too.
Ahead, we've rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday deals on sex toys. If you need more options, check out some of the top-selling toys right now, or find out which toy is best suited for your astrological sign (yes, that's a thing). And if you happen to be going home for the holidays, we suggest picking up a more discreet toy.
Is it just us, or did this consumer-driven holiday just get way more fun?