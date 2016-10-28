30 Of The Most Expensive Sex Toys — Ever

Don't get us wrong — we're all for being smart with our money. But that doesn't mean we don't like to check out some splurge-worthy items now and then, especially when those items may just improve our sex lives.
Hey, if Gwyneth Paltrow thinks it's worth it to shill a $15,000 24-karat gold dildo, clearly we're not alone in this fascination. When the actress discussed her favorite sex toys on goop last spring, we were exposed to a whole world of luxury vibrators, massagers, and more — and this world goes way beyond that aforementioned gold dildo.
So we decided to round up more sex toys with jaw-dropping price tags, from a 24-karat gold-plated clitoris stimulator to a glass butt plug with a real fur tail. In a weird way, some of their price tags make sense. (If a vibrator has nearly 30 diamonds in it, it's going to be expensive.) But there are some that left us scratching our heads (a bullet that goes for $245 better be really good at its job).
Click through to browse some of the most expensive sex toys out there. Did we miss your favorite luxury toy? Let us know in the comments.
