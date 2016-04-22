Anna Gray is a writer and model living in NYC. Wanting to make something productive of her procrastination habits, Anna started the newsletter "Things I Would Buy if I Didn't Have to Pay Rent" (a mouthful, yes, but a title and an elevator pitch in one). An aggregation of everything from clothes to cars, the newsletter is a small curated corner of the web where you can satiate your own shopping aspirations.
For Refinery29, Anna's bi-weekly column of the same name will feature some selections from her newsletter alongside some exclusives for our readers. Browse her favorites here, and don't forget to sign up for #TIWB to see the full gamut of Anna's deepest internet wants.
Scouring the internet takes hours and hours of patient perusal, yet it happens to be one of my very favorite pastimes. (I am freelance and have an inordinate amount of time on my hands to procrastinate). From this week's web deep dive, I found colorful sandals, some lightweight separates (hello, soon-to-be sweaty Saturdays), and a killer vintage shorts set that screams "ready-to-party." Click through to see 10 dream picks I'd like to be shopping this week (if I didn't have to pay rent, obviously). And if you find your dream item in this slideshow, document it and tag #TIWB so I know my imaginary gems are going to good homes. See you back here in two weeks.