These Are The Top-Selling Sex Toys Right Now

If we're being honest, it's hard not to wonder about other people's sex toy habits. Maybe we're trying to see how our preferences stack up against others', or maybe we just want to get a few ideas. Either way, we were pretty excited to see the results of retailer Adam & Eve's poll of 1,000 adults on all things sex toys.
Turns out, sex toy users are in the majority, with 63% of respondents saying they've used them before. And some toys are more popular than others: The top four sex toys of choice were vibrators, dildos, lubes, and anal beads.
Of course, even among these categories, products can differ quite a bit — this is where people's specific preferences came in. Of respondents, 25% said they preferred "realistic" toys, 20% preferred "higher-end" toys, 14% preferred "smaller" toys, and 13% wanted "more powerful" toys. (And for those of you out there who aren't sex toy size queens, note that only 4% were looking for "larger" toys.)
Adam & Eve also rounded up nine of its top-selling sex toys, which we've listed for you ahead. Of course, "top-selling" might not mean "your future number-one favorite." But hey, crowdsourcing sex tips and tricks for inspiration is never a bad idea, if you ask us. Plus, if none of these work for you, we've got plenty more toys for you to peruse right here.
