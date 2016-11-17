These Dog Mannequin Challenges Are Infinitely Superior To Humans Ones

I think we can all agree that dogs are better then humans in many ways. They're happier, friendlier, fluffier, sweeter, and cuter. And it turns out, pups are surprisingly good at the Mannequin Challenge. We've combed YouTube for the best canine challenges, from the hilarious to the truly amazing; from boxers to terriers. Seriously, the army should probably consider drafting some bomb-sniffing combat dogs from this group. Please enjoy.

