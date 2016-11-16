This year, Lindsay Lohan has made news as a nightclub entrepreneur and adopter of hard-to place-accents (after all, she only speaks Lohan, remember?). But it’s the 1998 version of Lohan that will always have a place in our hearts. That’s when the actress pulled off the impressive feat of playing two characters in Parent Trap — and gave us major hair envy with her fiery-red shade.
Well, Lohan may have also been feeling herself circa 1998 this week, because the star has returned to her roots. As revealed in an Instagram post, Lohan now has vibrant crimson hair that gives off major Ariel-from-The Little Mermaid-meets-Parent Trap vibes.
Between this dye job and Bella Thorne’s recent transformation, it seems as though bright red locks are having a moment. (And here we though it was all about rose gold hair.) But why go with a subtle wash of color when you can try a confidence-boosting red instead?
Advertisement