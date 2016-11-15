You Have To See Shailene Woodley's Beauty Evolution

Between the roles she chooses and her off-screen activism, there's a lot to admire about Shailene Woodley — including her straightforward, fuss-free approach to beauty. While the beauty chameleons among us find patron saints in the Rihannas and Katy Perrys of the world, Woodley proves that there's nothing wrong with letting small tweaks punctuate your beauty evolution.
When it comes to her hair, Woodley loves playing with her length — going from long and flowing to short and choppy — adding small color changes along the way and, as of late, shifting from her go-to braids to more avant-garde looks (slicked back, wet hair). She's even gone a shade or two darker this year.
Woodley doesn’t go for trendy makeup, either. Instead, her spin on classic red carpet looks is where she really leaves her mark. The actress rounds out sultry focal points — tightlined, smoky eyes with statement lip color and defined brows — with a complexion that looks more makeup-free than perfectly done.
The result is a signature style that strikes a difficult balance: girl next door meets Hollywood glam. See how Woodley captures the best of both worlds, ahead.
