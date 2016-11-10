What Happens To Trump Fashion Brands Now?

So Donald Trump has, in fact, won the presidency. (Yes, we're still processing that, too.) But what are the implications for the various fashion brands that bear his surname? Well, for both the the president-elect and his daughter, Ivanka, their fashion sales could potentially be positively impacted by the win.
The public's perception of Trump-branded goods rose considerably across seven categories post-election, according to a survey from research firm Brand Keys, per Business Insider. In fact, the first found that it's the most positive perception level that the Trump name has had since he announced his intentions to run for president in April 2015.
The publication noted that these findings could be good news for Ivanka's namesake line following last month's viral Twitter campaign, #GrabYourWallet, which called for shoppers to boycott Ivanka-branded products. She was also apparently concerned about how her support of her father's campaign could negatively impact her own business ventures. However, current boosts in Trump-branded goods aside, it's unclear how her dad's election win will impact Ivanka's brand in the long term.
But Donald Trump's eponymous apparel offerings, sold under the Donald J. Trump name, appear to be on the outs. They're currently steeply discounted, as the various licenses that produce Donald J. Trump goods are no longer active, WWD reported.
This includes three companies' licensed products: dress shirts and neckwear from PVH, tailored clothing from Peerless Clothing, and small leather goods from Randa. The president-elect's fashion licenses ended as a result of Macy's CEO Terry Lundgren announcement in July that the massive department store chain, the primary retailer for Trump's brand, would no longer stock his products after the he made offensive remarks about Mexican immigrants. (Trump would theoretically have to secure new licenses in order to continue selling merch, but doing so would be legally dicey terrain, per WWD.)
We'll have to wait and see what Trump's presidency will ultimately do for his, and his eldest daughter's, fashion endeavors.
