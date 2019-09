Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash After Revealing Who She Voted For

Kylie Jenner just broke her silence on who she's supporting in the election — and she's #withher. Posting a "Vote" filter on Snapchat with the word "HER," she joins her entire family , save for Caitlyn Jenner, in supporting Hillary Clinton for president. And, of course, she's already getting quite the social-media backlash for her choice.Kendall Jenner has been a Clinton supporter for months and has been campaigning for Rock the Vote , as well. (Looks like her efforts have had an influence on her younger sis.) Kim K. and Kanye West took that famous selfie with Hillary , and in September, Kim announced that she's "#STRAIGHTUP" with Clinton.