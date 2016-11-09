Story from Pop Culture

Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash After Revealing Who She Voted For

Natalie Gontcharova
Photo: Via Snapchat/kylizzlemynizzl.
Kylie Jenner just broke her silence on who she's supporting in the election — and she's #withher. Posting a "Vote" filter on Snapchat with the word "HER," she joins her entire family, save for Caitlyn Jenner, in supporting Hillary Clinton for president. And, of course, she's already getting quite the social-media backlash for her choice.

Kendall Jenner has been a Clinton supporter for months and has been campaigning for Rock the Vote, as well. (Looks like her efforts have had an influence on her younger sis.) Kim K. and Kanye West took that famous selfie with Hillary, and in September, Kim announced that she's "#STRAIGHTUP" with Clinton.
Some Twitter users are taking Kylie's vote very personally.

But Kylie's #ImWithHer choice is not without its support.

As for us? We're just glad the 19-year-old is making her first foray into politics. Keep voting, Kylie.
