The Kardashians Are With Her (Most Of Them, Anyways)

Michael Hafford
The Kardashians are going to vote Clinton and they're not being shy about it. Of course, the next time you hear "shy" and "Kardashian" used together will be the second. The family, which we should note is entirely run by powerful women that are irrationally disliked by a certain type of person, took to social media to post their support for the soon-to-be first female president.

Kim's support has never been in doubt. She even posted on her app about it.

I got my selfie!!! I really loved hearing her speak & hearing her goals for our country! #HillaryForPresident

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie hasn't made an official election post yet but you be the judge.

unreleased project with @sashasamsonova

Kylie

Kendall used only one word to make her preference known.
her her her her

Kendall

Kourtney said that her support for Clinton was because of the children.

For our future, I'm with her.

Kourtney Kardashian

Caitlyn Jenner has supported Trump for quite some time. Rob and Blac Chyna have remained mum about their votes. The nation waits with bated breath.
