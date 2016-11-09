The Kardashians are going to vote Clinton and they're not being shy about it. Of course, the next time you hear "shy" and "Kardashian" used together will be the second. The family, which we should note is entirely run by powerful women that are irrationally disliked by a certain type of person, took to social media to post their support for the soon-to-be first female president.
Kim's support has never been in doubt. She even posted on her app about it.
Kylie hasn't made an official election post yet but you be the judge.
Kendall used only one word to make her preference known.
Kourtney said that her support for Clinton was because of the children.
Caitlyn Jenner has supported Trump for quite some time. Rob and Blac Chyna have remained mum about their votes. The nation waits with bated breath.
