Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash After Revealing Who She Voted For

Kylie Jenner just broke her silence on who she's supporting in the election — and she's #withher. Posting a "Vote" filter on Snapchat with the word "HER," she joins her entire family, save for Caitlyn Jenner, in supporting Hillary Clinton for president. And, of course, she's already getting quite the social-media backlash for her choice.
Kendall Jenner has been a Clinton supporter for months and has been campaigning for Rock the Vote, as well. (Looks like her efforts have had an influence on her younger sis.) Kim K. and Kanye West took that famous selfie with Hillary, and in September, Kim announced that she's "#STRAIGHTUP" with Clinton.
Some Twitter users are taking Kylie's vote very personally.
The fact Kylie Jenner voted for Hillary breaks my heart— WestCoastCorey (@CoreyAlthouse) November 9, 2016
Kylie Jenner voted for Hillary and I hate her even more— Kassidy Emery (@kassidy_emery) November 9, 2016
Unfriending @KylieJenner on Snapchat because she voted for @HillaryClinton— bbake (@BrittaBaker) November 8, 2016
But Kylie's #ImWithHer choice is not without its support.
Hey @KylieJenner can u tell everyone to vote for @HillaryClinton on your snapchat so she can win already please? #imaskingforher #ImWithHer— Roberto Carrasco (@RobCarrasco) November 9, 2016
You know @HillaryClinton is gonna win when @KylieJenner votes for her❤️❤️— #FACETIMEMENASH (@dovelovlie) November 8, 2016
As for us? We're just glad the 19-year-old is making her first foray into politics. Keep voting, Kylie.
