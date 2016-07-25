Kendall Jenner Is Back To Tell You To Rock The Vote This November

Kendall Jenner wants you to take advantage of your right as a citizen to vote.
The supermodel is teaming up again with the Independent Journal Review and Rock The Vote to encourage millennials everywhere to make their voices heard at the polls this November.
In 1971, the 26th Amendment granted the right to vote to every 18-year-old.
This new campaign, featuring Jenner, recaps the growth of the young adults' voting block since then.
"Kendall has a larger social media reach than each of the presidential candidates, and using her voice to encourage millennial voters is a great thing," Alex Skatell, founder and CEO of the Independent Journal Review, said in a statement about the collaboration with Jenner.
In the U.S., millennials are the second largest-group of voting-age citizens, almost matching the baby boomers' voting block, according to the Pew Research Center.
Here at Refinery29, we think it's important that you exercise your right to vote this upcoming election. You can register online through the Rock the Vote website.
The supermodel is teaming up again with the Independent Journal Review and Rock The Vote to encourage millennials everywhere to make their voices heard at the polls this November.
In 1971, the 26th Amendment granted the right to vote to every 18-year-old.
This new campaign, featuring Jenner, recaps the growth of the young adults' voting block since then.
"Kendall has a larger social media reach than each of the presidential candidates, and using her voice to encourage millennial voters is a great thing," Alex Skatell, founder and CEO of the Independent Journal Review, said in a statement about the collaboration with Jenner.
In the U.S., millennials are the second largest-group of voting-age citizens, almost matching the baby boomers' voting block, according to the Pew Research Center.
Here at Refinery29, we think it's important that you exercise your right to vote this upcoming election. You can register online through the Rock the Vote website.
Advertisement