It's a lesson that Justin Timberlake learned the hard way: Taking a photo of your voting ballot, or inside your polling booth, could get you in trouble. If your favorite boy-bander can get scolded for it, you can be sure you will, too. But if not keeping your social media followers in the loop as to whom you're supporting on Election Day is stressing you out, there's a solution — and it comes in the form of nail polish.
According to Harper's Bazaar, voters are showing support for a certain lady candidate by wearing an OPI shade called Madam President. The color, a rich scarlet, is fittingly part of the brand's Washington, D.C. collection — and it's currently all over Instagram and Twitter.
Some Clinton supporters wore (or will wear) the color to the polls, while others have been painting it on their nails for months as a sort of good-luck charm. As you might expect, most of the posts are accompanied with the #ImWithHer hashtag.
So if you're a nasty woman or man, consider raising one, perfectly manicured pinky and making history by electing the first Madam President. (Alternatively, if you're with him, might we suggest OPI's Pussy Galore?)
Ahead, see some of the proud voters who wore red to support Hillary Clinton.
