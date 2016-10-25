Justin Timberlake Just Broke The Law Big Time

Good news: Justin Timberlake is spreading the word about early voting. Bad news: He definitely broke the law as he cast his ballot, reports Us Weekly.
The "Sexyback" singer was so excited about voting that he took a picture in the polling booth. Taking photographs in the actual booth — even one teeny tiny celebrity Instagram — is apparently illegal in his home state of Tennessee, where the singer voted.
"Hey! You! Yeah, YOU!" Timberlake captioned the illegal Instagram. "I just flew from LA to Memphis to #rockthevote. No excuses, my good people. There could be early voting in your town too. If not, November 8th! Choose to have a voice! If you don't, then we can't HEAR YOU! Get out and VOTE! #exerciseyourrighttovote."
The "Sexyback" singer was so excited about voting that he took a picture in the polling booth. Taking photographs in the actual booth — even one teeny tiny celebrity Instagram — is apparently illegal in his home state of Tennessee, where the singer voted.
"Hey! You! Yeah, YOU!" Timberlake captioned the illegal Instagram. "I just flew from LA to Memphis to #rockthevote. No excuses, my good people. There could be early voting in your town too. If not, November 8th! Choose to have a voice! If you don't, then we can't HEAR YOU! Get out and VOTE! #exerciseyourrighttovote."
Advertisement
That one photo can have big consequences: the Shelby County District Attorney's Office (who monitors polling procedures in Memphis) told TMZ that this seemingly small offense can come with up to 30 days of jail time.
Lucky for JT, an official from the elections board also told the site that the star should be "commended" for his efforts to get fans to vote.
Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel hosted a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton in August, so it's likely his vote helped give the state's 11 electoral votes to the Democratic nominee.
Lucky for JT, an official from the elections board also told the site that the star should be "commended" for his efforts to get fans to vote.
Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel hosted a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton in August, so it's likely his vote helped give the state's 11 electoral votes to the Democratic nominee.
Advertisement