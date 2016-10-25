Justin Timberlake Just Broke The Law Big Time

Hey! You! Yeah, YOU! I just flew from LA to Memphis to #rockthevote !!! No excuses, my good people! There could be early voting in your town too. If not, November 8th! Choose to have a voice! If you don't, then we can't HEAR YOU! Get out and VOTE! #excerciseyourrighttovote

A photo posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Oct 24, 2016 at 4:11pm PDT