Justin Timberlake Just Broke The Law Big Time

Good news: Justin Timberlake is spreading the word about early voting. Bad news: He definitely broke the law as he cast his ballot, reports Us Weekly The "Sexyback" singer was so excited about voting that he took a picture in the polling booth. Taking photographs in the actual booth — even one teeny tiny celebrity Instagram — is apparently illegal in his home state of Tennessee, where the singer voted."Hey! You! Yeah, YOU!" Timberlake captioned the illegal Instagram. "I just flew from LA to Memphis to #rockthevote. No excuses, my good people. There could be early voting in your town too. If not, November 8th! Choose to have a voice! If you don't, then we can't HEAR YOU! Get out and VOTE! #exerciseyourrighttovote."