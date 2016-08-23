Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are eleventh-hour heroes after filling in as hosts for a high-profile luncheon for a Refinery29 contributor we hear is running for some kind of public office.
The couple stepped in when Leonardo DiCaprio was forced to drop out, offering their home for the star-studded event. In a way, they helped put money where their mouth is, following their endorsement of Hillary Clinton.
Let's start with the important stuff. Clinton, Timberlake, and Biel had this amazing photobooth photoshoot.
Look WHO DID come over for lunch... Wow. #ImWithHer pic.twitter.com/1pX4V4mUxq— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) August 23, 2016
The Tuesday luncheon at the Timberlakes included Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes, former HBO president Michael Lombardo, Shonda Rhimes, Tobey Maguire, and Jennifer Aniston. Rhimes, Maguire, and Aniston served as co-hosts for the soiree.
Meanwhile, on Monday, Clinton stopped by Jimmy Kimmel's show, where she took a fire selfie and mocked health concerns.
Clinton finished her stint with tips to the homes of Dodgers minority owner Magic Johnson and his wife Cookie and media mogul Haim Saban and his wife Cheryl.
