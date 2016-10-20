Justin Timberlake Has A New Job — & We're So Jealous

Justin Timberlake has an impressive résumé. On top of writing and producing most of today's top hits ("Can't Stop This Feeling" is hands-down the most catchy song of the summer), he also owns a restaurant — and sometimes sends pizza to strangers in his free time. Today, he added a new position to the list: The former Mouseketeer is now a "flavor ambassador."
First: Yes, that's a thing. According to a press release, Bai Brands named Timberlake as the brand's first Chief Flavor Officer today. This is a whole new type of CFO. In this exalted position, Timberlake will work on what the brand calls "new flavor innovation, product launches, marketing campaigns and digital content." Basically, Justin Timberlake gets to be a cool flavor chemist.
Bai Bubbles and Bai drinks come in flavors such as blood orange and grapefruit; the brand's line of antioxidant-infused water, Antiwater, is flavorless (albeit super enhanced).
We're anxious to hear what flavors Timberlake will create. "Lime I Love You"? "Bai Me A River"? We'll be here all night, folks.
