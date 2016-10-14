Justin Timberlake Is Sending Fans Free Pizza Via Twitter & We Can’t Contain Ourselves

In anticipation of the release of his new Netflix special, Justin Timberlake + the Tennessee Kids, he took to Twitter and asked his fans to share their favorite memories from his 20/20 tour. He then promised he would be sending out some free pizzas to a few lucky fans the night of the movie's release.
Tweet your favorite #JT2020Tour memory w/ #TimberlakeAndChill & #YourCity. I’m gonna send some USA folks a lil 🍕🍕🍕 tomorrow night.— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) October 11, 2016
#TimberlakeAndChill just got hype!! Thanks @jtimberlake, @THETNKIDS and @Netflix for giving this Chitown kid a slice of home! ❤️💋 pic.twitter.com/wuHSOFgkRH— Lisa (@lisanewton90) October 13, 2016
You are amazing #JT! Thank you so much @jtimberlake & @THETNKIDS for the pizza! Soooooooo happy! #TimberlakeAndChill pic.twitter.com/3e3wa13Xld— David Dunn (@d_d_dunn) October 13, 2016
Many, MANY thanks to @jtimberlake & @THETNKIDS for the pizza! This means the absolute world to me! #TimberlakeAndChill #JT2020Tour @netflix pic.twitter.com/6s7I0f8PHT— b r i t t_m a r i e (@nuggetbritt) October 12, 2016
When @jtimberlake and @THETNKIDS buy you pizza, you #TimberlakeAndChill !!! #bringitondowntowrappinville @netflix #bestdayever #thankyou pic.twitter.com/nsWrYXrscB— Angela (@AngeGlorioso) October 12, 2016
Hope you enjoyed the pizza last night guys... Thanks @twitter, @netflix and @THETNKIDS for making this all possible. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/YD112r9hga— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) October 13, 2016