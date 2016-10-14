Story from Food & Drinks

Justin Timberlake Is Sending Fans Free Pizza Via Twitter & We Can’t Contain Ourselves

Olivia Harrison
Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images.
Justin Timberlake has always been super gracious to his fans. I mean, remember that time he casually crashed that random couple's wedding? The former Mouseketeer has been around long enough to know fans are everything, so he recently did something extra special and delicious to say thanks.

In anticipation of the release of his new Netflix special, Justin Timberlake + the Tennessee Kids, he took to Twitter and asked his fans to share their favorite memories from his 20/20 tour. He then promised he would be sending out some free pizzas to a few lucky fans the night of the movie's release.
Of course, plenty of Twitter users responded, and JT made good on his promise. Several lucky fans were surprised with pizza from Justin himself, and many of them shared photos on Twitter of the pizzas. The deliveries were each accompanied by a handwritten note inviting the recipients to enjoy the snack while they #TimberlakeAndChill with the new Netflix special.
Yesterday, Justin Tweeted again thanking all his fans, and Twitter and Netflix, for helping make the pizza giveaways happen. He also included a collage of photos he received from the winners. (Food and Wine)
