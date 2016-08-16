Chelsey Gaudet and Ryan Parks got a huge surprise from an A-list celebrity on their wedding day. While taking photos between their ceremony and reception, the newlyweds were stunned when one Justin Timberlake moseyed on up to them and posed for a quick pic.
The bride told ET that her father had seen the singer out at a restaurant earlier that day, near their venue in upstate New Hampshire. The father of the bride approached the pop star and asked him if he would be willing to stop by the wedding later. Props to this dad for recognizing JT in the wild. And props to Justin Timberlake for agreeing.
With lots of cameras around, the celeb's visit was caught on film. The "Suit & Tie" singer was dressed down in shorts, a vest, and a baseball cap, and the newlyweds did a brilliant job keeping their cool when he showed up. The three of them exchanged handshakes and then smiled for the camera. The most memorable day of their lives, indeed. (ET Online)
The bride told ET that her father had seen the singer out at a restaurant earlier that day, near their venue in upstate New Hampshire. The father of the bride approached the pop star and asked him if he would be willing to stop by the wedding later. Props to this dad for recognizing JT in the wild. And props to Justin Timberlake for agreeing.
With lots of cameras around, the celeb's visit was caught on film. The "Suit & Tie" singer was dressed down in shorts, a vest, and a baseball cap, and the newlyweds did a brilliant job keeping their cool when he showed up. The three of them exchanged handshakes and then smiled for the camera. The most memorable day of their lives, indeed. (ET Online)
Advertisement