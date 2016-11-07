With Election Day fast approaching, it's time to make sure you're ready to cast a ballot.
We're not just talking about deciding which candidates and measures will get your vote, though that's certainly important. There's much more to the process than deciding whom and what you support.
Between paperwork necessities and navigating registration deadlines, making sure you’ll be able to exercise your right to vote can feel like just another slightly overwhelming chore. But when you break it down, the process is actually pretty simple. And we're here to help!
We’re giving you seven easy steps to streamline your way to the polls on November 8. Follow these and you’ll walk into your polling place in just over a month confident that you’ve got it all covered.
Ahead, check out the information you need to have in hand and at your fingertips to get out there and vote!
