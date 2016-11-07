Why Is Rihanna Naked With Her Niece?

Rihanna has always been a family girl. She often visits Barbados and shares pictures of her large network of family and friends. Most recently, her family has visited her in New York City as she films the Oceans Eleven spinoff, Oceans Eight. When she's not filming, she's usually hanging out with her adorable niece, Majesty, who often makes appearances on the singer's Snapchat and Instagram.
This time, one of their pictures shows Aunty Ri and Majesty in a bathtub sans clothing. To most, it's a sweet moment between two family members who love each other very much (I'd bet Majesty views her aunt as a second mom), but to others, it's "gross" and "sick."
It looks like the two spent the day together on Sunday. Here they are in the car.
And here they walking around a lobby.
Obviously, Rihanna did not upload the picture with any intent other than to share a sentimental moment, as she has been all weekend. She even captioned the picture "unconditional" referring to her love for her niece. In response, one angry follower commented, "Don't share your childrens naked photos everybody can easily screen shot and use them for pornographic reasons.as an artist how can you be so ignorant and misleadind careless of that innocent child shame on you .god protect that child from your ill minds." Another, who clearly didn't know who the girl was wrote, "Isn't it weird she's naked with a little kid ?"
It's sad that people come to such disturbing conclusions over innocent pictures between a tight-knit family.
Luckily, the ones commented rude and creepy comments are in the minority. The general reaction upon seeing the photo is how "gorgeous," "sweet," and "precious" the moment is. Hopefully, Rihanna won't let the negativity influence her future posts on her Instagram. Much like the reaction to Victoria Beckham kissing her daughter on her birthday, the Internet never ceases to over-exaggerate celebrity situations.
