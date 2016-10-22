Rihanna Teaching Her Niece How To Do Her Nails Is The Cutest

Get ready for auntie envy. Rihanna posted the cutest Instagram video of herself teaching her 2-year-old niece, Majesty, how to give herself a manicure.
"Aunty Oh Na Na" sits at a table with the cute toddler on her lap. Holding Majesty's hand, RiRi guides the little girl as she paints her nails with a lilac polish from Essie. Rihanna can be heard saying, "Not too much," as Majesty dips the brush into the polish.
In a second snap, Majesty is showing off her new skills by giving herself a pedicure, complete with toe-separating pieces of paper towel (just like a big girl!). As Majesty works on her toenails, her newly painted lilac fingernails are seen in the shot.
Majesty, Rihanna's cousin Noella Alstrom's daughter (so not technically her niece, but if Rihanna wants to be your auntie, you let her), has made many appearances on the singer's Instagram account. In fact, this isn't the first time she's gotten a manicure with her aunt. Just a few weeks ago, the Fenty designer took the little girl to get a pro mani, which Majesty declared "relaxing."
We're with you on that one, Majesty.
