Obviously, Rihanna did not upload the picture with any intent other than to share a sentimental moment, as she has been all weekend. She even captioned the picture "unconditional" referring to her love for her niece. In response, one angry follower commented, "Don't share your childrens naked photos everybody can easily screen shot and use them for pornographic reasons.as an artist how can you be so ignorant and misleadind careless of that innocent child shame on you .god protect that child from your ill minds." Another, who clearly didn't know who the girl was wrote, "Isn't it weird she's naked with a little kid ?"



It's sad that people come to such disturbing conclusions over innocent pictures between a tight-knit family.



Luckily, the ones commented rude and creepy comments are in the minority. The general reaction upon seeing the photo is how "gorgeous," "sweet," and "precious" the moment is. Hopefully, Rihanna won't let the negativity influence her future posts on her Instagram. Much like the reaction to Victoria Beckham kissing her daughter on her birthday, the Internet never ceases to over-exaggerate celebrity situations.